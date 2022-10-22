UAAP: Tigresses cruise past Maroons for 4th win in a row

UST's Tacky Tacatac (7) in action against UP in UAAP women's basketball. UAAP Media.



ANTIPOLO -- University of Santo Tomas used a fast start and a strong finish to seize an 82-61 triumph over the University of the Philippines in the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball tournament, Saturday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Filipino-American guard Nikki Villasin had a breakout performance, tallying 16 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals while veteran Tacky Tacatac was her usual steady self with 19 points, nine boards, and five dimes.

"It's all because of the hard work of the ladies, of course," said Haydee Ong after the Tigresses racked up a fourth straight win to finish the first round with a 6-1 win-loss slate -- good for solo second behind defending champion National University.

"[We're] working together, relentless defense all throughout the first round. I think that brought us to where we are now in the standings, having [a] 6-1 [record]," she added.



Tacatac scored 17 points in the first half as UST raced to a 28-13 lead after the opening period; they were in control, 43-28, at the break.

The Fighting Maroons brought the deficit to six points in the third quarter, but they couldn't keep up with UST's firepower. Eka Soriano, Brigette Santos, and Joylyn Pangilinan picked up the slack when Tacatac was held in check, helping the Tigresses pull away once more.

Soriano pegged the final score and gave UST its biggest lead with a bucket at the 42-second mark. She finished with 15 points, five steals, four assists, and three rebounds in the win.

The Tigresses limited UP to just 25.7% shooting in the game, and translated their 26 turnovers into 19 points. UST made 39% of its shots including 10 of 41 attempts from long distance.

Kaye Pesquera had 19 points for the Fighting Maroons, while Stifanny Larrosa added 13. UP has lost three of its last four games and will finish the first round at 3-4.

The Scores:

UST 82 -- Tacatac 19, Villasin 16, Soriano 15, Santos 10, Pangilinan 7, Bron 5, Ambos 4, Villapando 4, Dionisio 2, Serrano 0, Araza 0.

UP 61 -- Pesquera 18, Larrosa 13, Bariquit 8, Tapawan 8, Domingo 5, Maw 3, Lozada 2, Sanchez 2, Gonzales 2, Jimenez 0, Rivera 0, Vingno 0, Sauz 0.

Quarters: 28-13, 43-28, 62-49, 82-61.