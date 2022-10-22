UAAP: Racela hails Dounga's maturity after clutch 3-pointer

Adamson center Lenda Douanga. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA, Philippines -- Hitting clutch three-pointers is nothing new for Adamson University center Lenda Douanga.

He memorably nailed a three-pointer in their very first game of UAAP Season 82 — the game-winning shot that gave Adamson an 84-83 overtime win over National University.

He repeated his heroics in UAAP Season 85, this time against the De La Salle University in their last game of the first round. With Adamson trailing, 79-76, and the time running out, Dounga received a hand-off from star point guard Jerom Lastimosa.

Lastimosa later said that he expected to get the ball back from their center. Instead, Dounga squared up to the basket and let fly a three-pointer from the top of the arc -- and the shot hit nothing but net.

"Ayun pala, tinira niya. Malakas ang loob din," said Lastimosa.

It was Dounga's first three-pointer of the season. He had only attempted one long-distance field goal before their game against the Green Archers, and missed it. But the center showed no hesitation in taking the crunch time bucket.

Adamson went on to win overtime, 86-84, handing La Salle a second straight loss and improving their record to 3-4 at the end of the first round. Their coach, Nash Racela, was pleased with Dounga's decision to take the late three-pointer, as unexpected as it was.

"We don't really talk about it much, but hindi naman siya bawal tumira," the coach said. "Pwede, because he's capable of hitting it. We just don't want him to always look for it."

"But today, he needed to take it. I asked him after the game, niloko ko, sabi ko, 'Why did you take that 3-pointer?' Sabi, 'I needed to take that, coach.' So okay 'yun, because that just means his decision-making is mature enough," Racela added.

"He knows when to take it."

Dounga finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. He also deterred a potential game-winning tip-in by Kevin Quiambao and hit Adamson's first basket of overtime.

It was still Lastimosa who led the way for Adamson, with a career-best 29 points, eight assists, and six rebounds.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.

Related video: