UAAP: La Salle women in solo 3rd after beating Adamson

Lee Sario shone for La Salle against Adamson. UAAP Media.

ANTIPOLO -- De La Salle University got a superb game from Lee Sario en route to a 75-65 triumph over Adamson University Lady Falcons, Saturday evening at the Ynares Sports Center in Antipolo.

Sario made 9 of her 15 field goals for 26 points on top of 11 rebounds and three steals, powering the Lady Archers to their fifth win in seven games.

La Salle finished the first round with a 5-2 win-loss slate keeping them at solo third behind unbeaten defending champions National University (6-0) and the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigresses (6-1).

A big second quarter helped La Salle pull away from the Lady Falcons, 39-31, at the break, and they nursed that lead all the way to the final buzzer.

Joehanna Arciga backed up Sario with 15 points and 12 rebounds, while Fina Niantcho had an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double before being helped off the court with an injury scare late in the game.

La Salle coach Cholo Villanueva later confirmed that their foreign student-athlete is "good" and will likely be cleared to play in their next game.

Victoria Adeshina had 18 points and 18 rebounds, but shot just 5-of-19 from the field for the Lady Falcons, while Rose Ann Dampios had 16 points and seven boards.

The scores:

LA SALLE 75 -- Sario 26, Arciga 15, Torres 11, Niantcho Tchuido 11, Jimenez 5, Dalisay 3, Ahmed 2, Espinas 2, De La Paz 0, Binaohan 0.

ADAMSON 65 -- Adeshina 18, Dampios 16, Aa. Alaba 12, Padilla 6, Ai. Alaba 4, Agojo 3, Flor 2, Meniano 2, Etang 2, Catulong 0, Ornopia 0, Carcallas 0, Tano 0, De La Cruz 0.

Quarters: 18-17, 39-31, 56-47, 75-65.

