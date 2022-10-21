UAAP: La Salle eyes rebound against skidding Adamson

The De La Salle University (DLSU) and National University (NU) battle during the first round of the UAAP season 85 men's basketball in Pasay City on October 19, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle University, which has endured an up-and-down campaign in UAAP Season 85, looks to end the first round on a strong note when it takes on host Adamson University, Saturday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The Green Archers (3-3) have struggled to play with consistency in the men's basketball tournament, having alternated wins and losses in their last four games.

A big win against archrival Ateneo de Manila University — their first triumph over the Blue Eagles since 2017 — was followed by a shock defeat to the University of the East (UE). They rebounded by crushing Far Eastern University but couldn't follow up on it, bowing to surging National University last Wednesday.

La Salle will close out the first round against an Adamson squad that has lost back-to-back games. The Soaring Falcons have so far managed just a 2-4 win-loss record, and were overwhelmed by the Blue Eagles in their previous assignment.

Adamson coach Nash Racela has gotten strong performances from his main man, Jerom Lastimosa, but their supporting cast has yet to find their form even as the first round is drawing to a close.

Game time is at 4:30 p.m.

At 1 p.m., defending champion University of the Philippines eyes a third straight victory against another skidding squad, the University of Santo Tomas (UST).

The Fighting Maroons earned a share of the lead on Wednesday after outlasting the gritty UE Red Warriors, and will face a UST squad that has lost five games in a row.

A source of concern for UP is the status of point guard JD Cagulangan, who sat out against the Red Warriors after making his season debut against the Ateneo Blue Eagles last weekend.

According to UP coach Goldwin Monteverde, Cagulangan once again strained his hamstring against the Blue Eagles but they are hopeful that he can suit up against the Growling Tigers.

Also expected to play is star forward Carl Tamayo, who suffered a mild sprain in the final minute of their win against UE but was able to walk off on his own power.

Opening the day's slate of games at 11 a.m. is a showdown between the UP Fighting Maroons and the UST Growling Tigresses in women's basketball.

The Adamson Lady Falcons and the De La Salle Lady Archers close out the schedule at 6:30 p.m.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.

