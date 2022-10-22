MANILA – The University of Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Tigresses completed a four-game sweep in Pool B of the Shakey’s Super League on Saturday.
The Tigresses showed no mercy against Lyceum of the Philippines University with a 25-17, 25-19, 25-22 victory at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.
UST advanced to the second round of the competition with a 4-0 win-loss card, while Lyceum bowed out of contention with a 2-2 record.
After a convincing two-set performance, UST continued their rampage in the third frame with a 7-5 start.
Lyceum threatened to force an extension as they overtook UST midway of the set, 12-9, after an attack error from the Tigresses.
UST, however, quickly regrouped and regained the upperhand, 13-12, capped by Xyza Gula’s down-the-line spike.
A service ace from UST forced Lyceum to sue for time as their opponent created a four-point separation, 18-14.
The Lady Pirates called another timeout as they committed another error, allowing the Tigresses to race to a 22-16 advantage.
Lyceum tried to mount another comeback, closing in to UST, 21-23, but Regina Jurado ended the run with an emphatic kill, 24-21.
