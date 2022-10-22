Photo from Shakey's Super League media bureau/FILE

MANILA – The University of Santo Tomas (UST) Golden Tigresses completed a four-game sweep in Pool B of the Shakey’s Super League on Saturday.

The Tigresses showed no mercy against Lyceum of the Philippines University with a 25-17, 25-19, 25-22 victory at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

UST advanced to the second round of the competition with a 4-0 win-loss card, while Lyceum bowed out of contention with a 2-2 record.

After a convincing two-set performance, UST continued their rampage in the third frame with a 7-5 start.

Lyceum threatened to force an extension as they overtook UST midway of the set, 12-9, after an attack error from the Tigresses.

UST, however, quickly regrouped and regained the upperhand, 13-12, capped by Xyza Gula’s down-the-line spike.

A service ace from UST forced Lyceum to sue for time as their opponent created a four-point separation, 18-14.

The Lady Pirates called another timeout as they committed another error, allowing the Tigresses to race to a 22-16 advantage.

Lyceum tried to mount another comeback, closing in to UST, 21-23, but Regina Jurado ended the run with an emphatic kill, 24-21.

Related video: