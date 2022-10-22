SSL: UP Fighting Maroons stay undefeated in 4 games

Photo from Shakey's Super League media bureau/FILE

MANILA – The University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons completed the sweep of their first round assignments in the Shakey’s Super League Saturday.

UP made quick work of the already-ousted Mapua Lady Cardinals, 25-19, 25-21, 25-11, at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum to take the top spot in Pool A.

The Fighting Maroons finished the first round with a perfect 4-0 card to advance into the next part of the tournament, alongside Perpetual Help Lady Altas (3-1).

Meanwhile, Mapua bowed out with a 1-3 win-loss slate.

UP got scattered contributions from the team including a six-point outing from Ma. Dannica Celis, who was hailed as the best player of the game.

After getting challenged by the Cardinals in the second set, UP pulled away early in the third set, establishing a 9-2 start.

Celis made sure to deny the Lady Cardinals any possible comeback with her quick hit for a 13-5 separation.

A crossing violation from Mapua stretched the gap to double digits, 16-6. Jewel Encarnacion would further widen their lead with a through-the-block hit, 20-6, and the UP never looked back.

