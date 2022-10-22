SSL: Benilde crushes Letran to exit with victory

Photo from Shakey's Super League media bureau

MANILA – NCAA women’s volleyball defending champions College of St. Benilde (CSB) Lady Blazers had a graceful exit in the Shakey’s Super League Saturday.

The Lady Blazers swept the Letran Lady Knights, 25-12, 25-17, 25-19, to cap their stint in the tournament at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Benilde finished Pool D with a 1-2 win-loss card behind qualifiers De La Salle Lady Spikers (3-0) and FEU Lady Tamaraws (2-1).

Meanwhile, the Lady Knights bowed out of the competition without a win in three outings.

Clydel Mae Catarig spearheaded the Lady Blazers with nine points, built on eight attacks and a block.

Benilde appeared to have control of the entire match, as it went for a 9-6 start in third, including a service of Corrine Apostol.

But Letran put up a gallant stand with a 5-0 run – thanks to Cha Cunada’s series of spikes – for a 14-12 overturn.

A drop of Lady Knights’ setter kept the team ahead, 19-17. This, however, was the last hurrah of Letran as Benilde unleashed an 8-0 closeout.

An off-speed attack by Mycah Go punctuated the game, 25-19.

