SSL: Adamson trounces EAC for win third win

Photo from Shakey's Super League media bureau/FILE

MANILA – The Adamson University Lady Falcons moved closer to the next round of the Shakey’s Super League after trashing Emilio Aguinaldo College Saturday.

The Lady Falcons barely broke a sweat in the, 25-14, 25-14, 25-19 convincing win over the Lady Generals at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Adamson rose to second spot with a 3-1 record but still awaits the result of the match between the UST Golden Tigresses (3-0) and the Lyceum Lady Pirates (2-1). Only the top 2 in Pool B will advance.

May Ann Nuique led the Lady Falcons with 10 points, including eight attack points.

Adamson cruised to a 12-7 advantage in the third set after two consecutive points from Nuique. However, the Lady Generals tried to narrow the gap in the succeeding plays, capitalizing on some errors of the Lady Falcons, 10-12.

Nuique put Adamson at 20 with a power tip off a combination play to have a little breather for the team, 20-16.

She would then put her team at match point with a service ace, 24-19, before eventually winning the game in straight sets.