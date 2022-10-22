Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The Petro Gazz Angels cruised to a surprisingly easy win over the Akari Chargers, 25-13, 25-13, 25-20, in the PVL Reinforced Conference at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna Saturday.

The Angels leaned on import Lindsey Vander Weide who finished with 21 points, including 18 attacks, while MJ Phillips fired 11 hits that helped steer the 2019 champions to the quick 70-minute win.

“Coming off a loss, we knew we have to push in every set,” said Vander Weide, referring to their tough four-set setback to the Creamline Cool Smashers last Tuesday.

"Obviously, it’s always great to win in three sets. But the most important thing is we really played together and we improved on some of the things that we wanted to from the last game," added Phillips.

The Chargers attempted to rebound from two lopsided set losses, keeping the game close in the third.

But after being forced to an 11-all count, the Angels took charge again on Vander Weide and Jonah Sabete blasts and kept the cushion all the way to the finish with Myla Pablo and Phillips delivering the final blows.

“It’s the positive energy, the eye contact (among us),” said Phillips of their imposing win that put Petro Gazz back at joint third with Choco Mucho Flying Titans at 2-1 slates.

Akari, which drew 19 points from three-time Olympian Priscilla Riviera, took its third loss in four outings.