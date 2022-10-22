PVL: Creamline fends off Cignal to gain share of lead

Creamline held off Cignal in the pivotal third set then went all out in the fourth to essay 25-18, 22-25, 25-22, 25-12 victory and gain a share of lead with Chery Tiggo in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna on Saturday.

Import Yeliz Basa broke through the HD Spikers’ defense with her stinging hits on her way to a 14-point game, while Jema Galanza tallied 17 points. Alyssa Valdez backed them up with 8 points.

After scoring the last three points to snatch the second set, Cignal battled back and threatened to within one in the third.

But Creamline matched Cignal's strong finish in the previous frame to go up, 2-1.

The Cool Smashers then took full control in the fourth, taking advantage of HD Spikers' poor floor defense and inconsistent attacks.

Related video: