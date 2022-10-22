Talk 'N Text easily routed a shorthanded Blackwater, 108-98, on Saturday in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at the PhilSports Arena on Saturday.

The Tropang GIGA picked up their third win in five games while taking advantage of the undermanned Bossing team that is struggling with injuries.

Cameron Oliver spearheaded TNT with 38 points and 10 rebounds, while Mikey Williams fired 28 markers on 6 treys to go with his 3 assists as the Tropang GIGA bounced back from their stunning loss to NLEX.

Blackwater had to play without former TNT man Troy Rosario who is down with plantar fasciitis. Baser Amer failed to finish the game due to a back injury, while Rey Suerte hobbled with a painful right thigh.

The Bossing fell to 3-4.

