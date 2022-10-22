PBA: Rain or Shine ends skid with win vs Meralco

MANILA -- (UPDATED) Rain or Shine used a balanced attack to extend Meralco's woes with a 113-96 win in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Philsports Arena on Saturday.

Steve Taylor Jr. returned after missing a game due to health protocols to finish with 22 points and 15 rebounds, while Gian Mamuyac had 21 points on 7-of-13 field goal shooting.

Mike Nieto added 21 markers as Andrei Caracut and Rey Nambatac contributed 10 points apiece for the Painters, who snapped a two-game slide for a 3-2 win-loss slate.

Despite trailing Meralco by 14 points in the first quarter, Rain or Shine fought back hard in the second quarter behind Nambatac and Anton Asistio for a 57-50 halftime lead.

The Bolts tried to keep it tight in the second half, but the Painters got huge contributions from Nambatac, Taylor, and Nieto who jacked their lead up to 17 points.

Johnny O'Bryant came up with 30 points but this was not enough for the Bolts, who sank deeper in the standings with a 1-5 win-loss record.

The injury-saddled Meralco continued to miss the services of Chris Newsome. Even Chris Banchero came in with limited effort while playing hurt.

The scores:

RAIN OR SHINE 113 – Taylor Jr. 22, Mamuyac 21, Nieto 21, Caracut 10, Nambatac 10, Asistio 9, Torres 8, Belga 6, Santillan 4, Ponferrada 2, Borboran 0, Norwood 0

MERALCO 96 – O’Bryant 30, Almazan 20, Quinto 19, Caram 14, Maliksi 7, Black 4, Banchero 2, Hodge 0, Pasaol 0, Pascual 0

QUARTERS: 26-34, 57-50, 89-77, 113-96

(More details to follow.)

