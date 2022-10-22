PBA 3x3: Platinum sweeps Group A for quarterfinals spot

Platinum Karaoke shocked TNT in their Pool A meeting. PBA Images.



MANILA, Philippines -- Platinum Karaoke defeated TNT to cap its sweep of Pool A and secure a berth the Leg 6 quarterfinals of the PBA 3x3 Season 2 First Conference Saturday at the Robinsons Place Antipolo Extension.



Terrence Tumalip and Brandon Bates each scored six points in the 19-14 victory over Almond Vosotros and Co. for their second straight win and be the first team to advance in Sunday’s knockout stage.



Despite the loss, the Tropang Giga also booked the second quarterfinals berth in the same group.



Meanwhile, Purefoods and Terrafirma bombed out in the running for the final leg of the conference after suffering two straight losses in pool play.



The Titans went down against Platinum Karaoke (15-14) and TNT (21-14) in Pool A, while the Dyip suffered losses against Barangay Ginebra (20-13) and J&T Express (21-15) in Pool B.



The six other quarterfinal berths are up for grabs as of press time as the rest of the pool games are still being played.



Other early winners include J&T Express and Barangay Ginebra, Cavitex, San Miguel Beer, along with Meralco and NorthPort.



The Express and Kings are on top of Pool B with a similar 1-0 record, while Cavitex and San Miguel share the lead in Pool C also with an identical 1-0 slate.



The Braves, winner of Leg 2, downed Blackwater Red President, 21-19, while the Beermen, champion of Leg 4, also did the same against the same team, 21-17, to end the bid of Blackwater.



Meralco, Leg 3 champion, is undefeated in Pool D after beating NorthPort, 15-9, while the Batang Pier have an even 1-1 record in the same group with a close 17-16 victory earlier against Pioneer Elastoseal Katibays.



The leg is the sixth and last for this conference before the grand finals is played on Oct. 30 in Robinsons Novaliches.



The Leg 6 champion will still get the top prize of P100,000.



