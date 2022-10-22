NCAA: Undermanned Perpetual escapes San Beda in OT

MANILA, Philippines -- A Perpetual Help squad playing without its leading scorer did just enough down the stretch to hold off San Beda for a 75-72 overtime triumph, Saturday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Cedrick Abis fired a career-best 21 points -- including four clutch free throws inside the final 31 seconds -- and the Altas won just for the fifth time in 11 games in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament.

Carlo Ferreras added 10 points for the Altas, who squandered an 11-point lead but showed great composure in overtime to hand the Red Lions their fourth loss of the season.

Perpetual Help was playing without its top scorer, Kim Aurin, who remains suspended for violating a team rule.

Without him, it was Abis who took over scoring duties, making six of his eight field goals and all nine of his free throws, while also grabbing nine rebounds.

Abis nailed two free throws with 31.7 seconds left to give Perpetual Help a 72-70 lead, before the Altas forced Justine Sanchez into a turnover on the other end. Off a foul by San Beda veteran JB Bahio, Abis converted two more charities for a 74-70 count with 20 seconds to go.

Bahio drew a foul on the other end and knocked both free throws down to make it a one-possession game with 13.2 seconds left, and the Altas left the door open for San Beda when Jielo Razon turned the ball over on the sideline.

Unfortunately for the Red Lions, Sanchez's potential go-ahead triple was off its mark, and Rey Barcuma's split at the line on the other end iced the game for the Altas. Fittingly, it was Abis who wrapped up the game by stealing San Beda's final inbound of the contest.

Bahio and Peter Alfaro each had 14 points for the Red Lions, who dropped to 6-4 in the tournament. But they couldn't overcome the struggles of main man James Kwekuteye, who went 2-of-17 from the field for just five points.

The Scores:

PERPETUAL 75 -- Abis 21, Ferreras 17, Omega 9, Martel 8, Egan 7, Barcuma 7, Razon 4, Nitura 2, Pagaran 0, Boral 0.

SAN BEDA 72 -- Bahio 14, Alfaro 14, Andrada 13, Cuntapay 8, Ynot 6, Kwekuteye 5, Cortez 5, Payosing 4, Sanchez 3, Cometa 0, Jopia 0, Visser 0.

Quarters: 16-12, 35-28, 50-46, 66-66, 75-72.