MANILA, Philippines -- The Mapua Cardinals recovered from a tough start and dominated the second half to defeat Emilio Aguinaldo College, 77-67, in the NCAA Season 98 tournament on Saturday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Cardinals overhauled a massive 8-23 deficit after the first quarter and held the Generals to just 24 points in the second half en route to their third win of the competition.

Warren Bonifacio had 18 points, five rebounds and three assists to lead Mapua, while Marc Cuenco added 16 points. Adrian Nocum just missed out on a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds.

EAC led by as much as 16 points, 43-27, off a Nat Cosejo free throw with 49.8 seconds left in the second quarter. They were well in control, 43-30, at the break.

But Mapua opened the third with a 16-2 scoring blast, capped by a bucket from Bonifacio with 5:43 left for a 46-45 advantage. They led 57-53 after three quarters and never let up.

The Cardinals' lead would eventually balloon to 16 points, 73-57, after Paolo Hernandez capped another big Mapua run with a three-point play with just under five minutes remaining.

Mapua improved to 3-9, having won three of their last four games after a 0-8 start to the tournament. EAC, meanwhile, dropped to 1-11.

The Scores:

MAPUA 77 - Bonifacio 18, Cuenco 16, Nocum 11, Agustin 9, Hernandez 8, Pido 6, Soriano 4, Mercado 3, Salenga 2, Garcia 0, Lacap 0, Igliane 0.

EAC 67 -- Cosejo 18, Balowa 11, Liwag 9, Maguliano 7, Cosa 7, Luciano 5, Tolentino 4, Bajon 4, Umpad 2, Ad. Doria 0, An. Doria 0, Angeles 0.

Quarters: 8-23, 30-43, 57-53, 77-67.

