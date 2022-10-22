NBA: Jokic posts triple double as Nuggets stun Warriors

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (C) goes to the basket for two points against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of the NBA game at Chase Center in San Francisco, California, USA, 21 October 2022. John Mabanglo, EPA-EFE



MIAMI — Nikola Jokic posted a 26-point triple double as the Denver Nuggets held off a ferocious late fightback from the Golden State Warriors to defeat the NBA champions 128-123 on the road on Friday.

Two-time and reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Jokic led from the front as Denver bounced back from a midweek drubbing against Utah to dig in for a deserved victory at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Serbian star Jokic led the Denver scoring and had 12 rebounds with 10 assists as seven Denver players finished in double figures.

Stephen Curry topped the scorers for Golden State with 34 points but the Warriors fell just short of completing a spectacular second-half comeback after trailing by 18 points at the break.

Denver erupted for 70 first-half points -- including 40 in the first quarter -- but were gradually reeled in down the stretch with the Warriors closing to within one point at 124-123 with 14 seconds remaining after Jordan Poole's steal and layup.

But a brilliant length-of-the-court pass from Jokic set up a dunk for Bruce Brown which gave Denver a decisive three-point lead to close out the win.

"We expected them to come out and play aggressively," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "They just came out with way more force than we did.

"It's tough playing upstream against a good team, but it was just too much to overcome."

- Morant the 'spark' -

In other games, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant erupted for 49 points in a 129-122 victory over the Houston Rockets.

Houston led by 16 points at one stage in the second quarter before taking a 70-62 lead at the break.

But Morant led a resurgent Memphis in the second half to seal a roller-coaster win.

"I know I'm the spark on this team," Morant said. "Being a leader I know I have to do that. That's my job, that's why I came out to try and get us back in the game.

"Credit to the group, without the rest of the guys I wouldn't have been able to have the game I had tonight."

© Agence France-Presse