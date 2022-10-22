Home  >  Sports

MPL Season 10: RSG shuts door on Bren's redemption run

Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 22 2022 07:08 PM

MANILA -- RSG Philippines stopped Bren Esports' cinderella run after sweeping them, 3-0, in their MPL Season 10 lower bracket playoff showdown at the Blue Leaf Cosmopolitan in Quezon City, Saturday afternoon. 

RSG banked on two dominant rounds against Bren Esports, who went on a majestic run in the regular playoffs. 

Bren forced a decider match, after winning Games 3 and 4, but fell short as RSG zeroed in on bursting Rowgien "Owgwen" Unigo before taking objectives, to secure the win. 

With a 1-5 record in the first half of the regular season, Bren went on to win 8 of their last 9 games to secure a playoff slot and placed themselves as a title contender. 

RSG Philippines will face Echo Philippines later Saturday for the last playoff slot at 7 p.m. 
 

