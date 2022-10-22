MPL Season 10: Bon Chan hopes to face fellow Pinoys in M4

MANILA - After punching the world championship ticket, reigning world champs Blacklist International is expected to face the Pinoys stamping class in the overseas Mobile Legends: Bang Bang scene.

The number of Pinoys present is what makes the world stage exciting, says head coach Kristoffer "Bon Chan" Ricaplaza.

"Siguro masayang makita ang kapwa nating Pinoy players and coaches na nakapasok na sa M4 and hopefully kami-kami ang magkita sa playoffs and Grand Finals," Bon Chan said during their post-match press conference.

As of writing, two Pinoy coaches and one player are heading to the playoffs, the first one being John Michael "Zico" Dizon, his player Jhonwin "Hesa" Vergara, and Steven "Dale" Vitug.

"Congrats dahil nakapasok siya [Zico] sa M4 and kita-kits. Sana ma-dominate natin ang lahat ng ibang bansa," he said when asked about his message former Nexplay EVOS coach.

Blacklist will see action in the M4 world championships to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia from January 1 to 16.

But before that, they will try and regain the MPL Philippines crown tomorrow, with the opponent yet to be determined.