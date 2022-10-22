Jeremy Miado proves very much worthy of a spot in the top 5 strawweight list. Handout photo

Rising Filipino fighter Jeremy Miado showcased superb MMA on Saturday, stopping a highly favored Danial Williams in three rounds and proving he is not someone to be overlooked.

Prior to his victory, the underrated Miado was bundled out of the top 5 strawweight list due to Williams' fight streak.

But the "Jaguar" schooled the Australian with superb boxing and excellent grappling as he knocked out Williams 31 seconds into the third round.

This assured the Filipino a spot right back in the top 5, boosting his stock for a possible title fight against reigning strawweight king Joshua Pacio.

Miado hopes to be included in the highly anticipated fight card in Manila this coming December.

“I’m coming for the belt, give me a fight in Manila in December. I’m ready to put on a show for you guys,” he said following his 3-round manhandling of Williams.

Miado came into the bout highly motivated especially as Williams got all the attention heading into the fight.

"I wake every day and train minimum 6 hours a day," said the Thailand-based Pinoy. "I think I deserve this one."

The preparation ensured that the Filipino is well-conditioned enough to withstand William's power punches.

"In the first round I felt I could take his power," he said.

The same cannot be said of Williams, who got dropped at least four times in the three-round tiff each time Miado landed flush with his right cross.

"I hit him with a right hand. I saw it in his face, he felt it," said Miado.

Williams was already bleeding from the nose and his left eye when the Filipino striker unleashed a combo capped with another big right hand.

That one dropped the Aussie yet again, prompting referee Herb Dean to call a halt in the fight.

Meanwhile, the main event between former ONE bantamweight champion John Lineker and No. 2-ranked contender Fabricio Andrade ended in controversy after it was declared a no contest.

This was after after Andrade accidentally connected a knee to Lineker’s groin midway through the third round.