KBL: Abarrientos shines in Ulsan's win over Jeonju

RJ Abarrientos made the big plays down the stretch to help Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus claim a hard-earned 89-88 triumph over Jeonju KCC Egis in the 2022-23 season of the Korean Basketball League (KBL), Saturday at the Jeonju Gymnasium.

The former Far Eastern University (FEU) standout nailed the go-ahead three-pointer with 53.3 seconds to go, then came up with a clutch steal in the final 30 seconds to wrap up the victory.

He finished with a team-high 21 points, making five of his 10 attempts from long range. Abarrientos added eight assists, four steals, and three rebounds in their win.

Ulsan improved to 2-1 in the competition.

SJ Belangel and Daegu KOGAS Pegasus were not as fortunate, as they absorbed a 105-90 loss to the Seoul SK Knights at the Daegu Gymnasium.

Belangel was in foul trouble for most of his 25 minutes, though he contributed 10 points, three rebounds, and two assists to his team's cause. They still fell to 1-2.

Former NCAA Most Valuable Player Rhenz Abando was benched in Anyang KGC's slim 80-79 win over the Seoul Samsung Thunders. They improved to 4-0 in the tournament.

Filipino-American guard Ethan Alvano had 11 points, six assists, and five rebounds in Wonju DB Promy's 81-71 triumph over Suwon KT SonicBoom -- their first win of the season.

