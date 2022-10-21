If she qualifies for Paris 2024, that would be Diaz's fifth Games in a sporting career like no other. AFP/file

TAKE it from the coach who discovered weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz in Zamboanga City, the Tokyo Olympic gold medalist will still be at her prime assuming she qualifies and competes in a higher weight category in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

“She (Diaz) is at her prime age at being a (weightlifting) athlete,” noted former Universidad de Zamboanga athletic director Elbert Atilano, who recruited the athlete as a child and once carried heavy pails of water from neighborhood pump to help her family make ends meet.

“There have been studies to show that female weightlifters can still perform competitively until they reach the age of 35. Their performances plateau during this period. After 35 or 36, this is when their performances go down,” Atilano, a former national weightlifting coach, added.

With the women’s 55-kilogram division where she won in the Tokyo Summer Games dropped from the Paris Olympic weightlifting calendar of events, Diaz, who will be 33 in the next Summer Games, announced that she would go up 4kg and vie in the 59kg. category should she make the cut under the revised Olympic qualifying system of the International Weightlifting Federation.

Assuming she qualifies, this would be her fifth straight Olympic appearance since making her Summer Games debut as a wild card entry at 17 in the 2008 edition in Beijing.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Atilano, who had convinced Diaz to continue her athletic career after crashing out of the 2012 London Games, stressed that nutrition would play a major role in her Olympic build-up as she competes in the 59kg division for the first time.

“Once Hidy (Diaz’s nickname) goes up in weight, the kilos she gains should be muscle and not fat. It must be a right blend of improving her lifts and the right nutrition so she can remain competitive,” he pointed out.

Maintaining the weightlifter’s proper mental and emotion well-being was just as important, according to Atilano, who likewise learned that her former protégé was keen on retaining Team HD despite the expense in maintaining her support group until the Paris Games.

Outside Chinese mentor Gao Kaiwen, who has been recalled back to China, and then fitness and conditioning coach and now husband Julius Naranjo, Diaz also had nutritionist Jeaneth Aro and psychologist Karen Trinidad as part of her support group.

In recent interviews, the athlete revealed she was anxious in properly compensating some of the members of her support team such as Aro and Trinidad, who played key roles in her Olympic success and whose services were defrayed largely by the Philippine Sports Commission.

As a noted nutrition expert, Aro has other athletic clients while Trinidad is with the medical and health unit of the PSC.

Atilano said that he could understand with the weightlifter’s predicament since she needs both Aro and Trinidad to focus solely on her dietary and mental and emotional needs because of the huge challenges that lie ahead in trying to qualify and making good at the Paris Olympics.

“Hidy is comfortable with these people and she also already proven that she can succeed with them. She needs them to focus on her so Aro can watch her diet and Trinidad can help sustain her mental and well-being regularly,” he said.

As one who keeps close tabs on local and international weightlifting developments, Atilano said that this was important in the wake of the harder pathway to Paris for weightlifting during the official Olympic qualifying period that began last August 21 and ends on April 28, 2024.

Under this process, only the top 10 weightlifters in each of the 10 weightlifting categories – five each for men and women – will be eligible to compete in the Paris Games based on the Olympic Qualifying Rankings after competing in a minimum of five Olympic qualifying meets.

The compulsory ones are the IWF World Senior weightlifting in the last quarter of 2023 and the IWF World Cup in the second quarter of 2024.

The other Olympic qualifying competitions are at the world meet set December 5 to 16 in Bogota, Colombia, the continental weightlifting championships for Africa, Europe, the Americas, Asia and Oceania, or continental Games such as the Hangzhou Asian Games in lieu of the continental meet in 2023; and the IWF Grand Prix I and II to be held next year.

Atilano said this was done “so that top weightlifters would not withdraw from competition once they were certain of qualifying for the Olympics, resulting in the absence of these stars from the other big meets.”

Assuming Diaz hurdles the Olympic qualifying gauntlet, the Pinay weightlifting icon will likely be up against a formidable opponent in Chinese-Taipei Kuo Hsing-chun, the reigning Olympic gold medalist in the women’s 59kg division.

With a combined lift of 103 and 133kg in the snatch and clean-and-jerk, respectively, Kuo lifted the Tokyo Olympic gold medal with a total hoist of 236kg, 12kg heavier than the 224 Diaz (97-127) had in ruling the women’s 55kg. category in the Japanese capital.

Even more daunting, the Taiwanese lifter likewise currently holds the world record of 247kg (110-137) set in the 2020 Asian Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, surpassing her previous world mark of 243 (106-137) in the edition in Ningbo, China held the previous year.

Diaz, however, has showed the grit and gumption to buck the odds before.

One only has look back in the way she humbled then top Chinese favorite Liao Qiuyun, who was the reigning world and Asian champion entering the Tokyo Olympics, in a hair raising down-the-wire duel at the Tokyo International Forum in securing the historic gold medal by just a kilo.

“Never underestimate Hidy. If she did it once, with the proper training and support, we see no reason why she won’t do it again in Paris,” Atilano warned.