MANILA -- After the COVID-19 pandemic halted all in-person activities in the past two years, gamers and esports enthusiasts may now physically attend one of the most-anticipated gaming conventions in Southeast Asia.

The Electronic Sports and Gaming Summit (ESGS) will take place on October 28-30 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

In a press conference, event organizer Gariath Concepts, main presenter Globe, and platinum sponsor Riot Games announced what gamers may expect at the convention.

Globe, which has ramped up its campaigns related to esports, said it is important to destigmatize gaming as "related to addiction or violence."

"Gaming unfortunately continues to be surrounded with a stigma that dampens the good of what it can actually do," Globe's Rina Siongco said.

ESGS highlights the return of esports-related events in the country, as Pinoys are considered one of the more passionate fans in the industry.

Multiple cosplayers, mini-tournaments, and booths of several brands and products will take center stage at the event, which will accentuate the gaming experience.

Vanille Velasquez, the voice actor behind VALORANT's Neon, will also join the event.

Riot Games' booth, meanwhile, will feature a Wild Rift claw machine, a VALORANT-related spike-defusing game, and talks with personalities in the gaming industry.

Cosplay participants await huge prizes, with P30,000 for first place, and gaming chairs are also up for grabs. Registration for this competition has been extended to October 23.

With The International 11 coinciding with ESGS, the organizers decided to host a watch party for Dota 2's annual championship tournament.

Ticket prices range from P380 (1 day, any day of the event), P710 (October 29 and 30), and P1,040 (valid for 3 days).

Only vaccinated attendees will be allowed inside the event. Organizers said they have coordinated with local government to ensure implementation of health protocols.