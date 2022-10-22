Members of the Philippine Women's National Football Team celebrate after winning the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women's Championship title at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila on July 17, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



The Philippine women's national football team will play co-host New Zealand, Norway and Switzerland in the group stage of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, after the draw held in Auckland on Saturday afternoon.

The four teams make up Group A of the 32-nation competition, where the top two teams from each of the eight groups will advance to the knockout phase.

This is the first ever appearance of the Filipinas in the Women's World Cup, having qualified after reaching the semifinals of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in February.

They will open their schedule against Switzerland, a team ranked 21st in the world, on July 21 at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

On July 26, they will play world No. 22 New Zealand at the Wellington Regional Stadium. The Filipinas have previously battled the Football Ferns in a friendly, absorbing a competitive 1-2 defeat.

They conclude the group stage against No. 12 Norway on July 30 at Eden Park. The Filipinas are the lowest-ranked team in Group A, at No. 53.

The other groups are as follows:

Group B: Australia, Ireland, Nigeria, Canada

Group C: Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan

Group D: England, Denmark, China, Playoff Group B winners

Group E: United States, Vietnam, Netherlands, Play-off Group A winners

Group F: France, Jamaica, Brazil, Play-off Group C winners

Group G: Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Argentina

There are three more spots available for next year's World Cup, which will be determined through an inter-confederation play-off next February.