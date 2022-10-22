B.League: Parks, Nagoya end Levanga's winning run

Ray Parks helped the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins beat Levanga Hokkaido. (c) B.LEAGUE

Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins put an end to the two-game winning streak of Dwight Ramos' Levanga Hokkaido, coming away with a 107-83 victory at the Dolphins Arena on Sunday.

Parks made just one of his seven field goals for two points, but the Filipino-American swingman didn't need to put up big numbers as Coty Clarke torched Levanga for 36 points on top of 11 rebounds and six assists.

Parks added five rebounds and two assists as Nagoya improved to 5-2 in the 2022-23 season of the B.League.

Ramos continues to be one of Levanga's primary options, and he put up 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals. His all-around numbers couldn't keep Levanga from dropping to 2-5, however.

Meanwhile, Thirdy Ravena also did a little bit of everything in the San-En NeoPhoenix's 77-69 win over Osaka Evessa at Ookini Arena Maishima.

Ravena had six points, five rebounds, and nine dimes in the victory that hiked San-En's record to 4-3.

Matthew Wright put up a season-best 16 points in Kyoto Hannaryz' 95-77 demolition of Niigata Albirex BB at the Kyoto City Gymnasium.

After a slow start to his career in Japan, Wright appears to be hitting his stride for Kyoto. He also had five assists, three rebounds, and a steal as the Hannaryz improved to 3-4. Former NBA player Cheick Diallo had 30 points and 11 rebounds to lead the way for Kyoto.

Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes absorbed a huge 103-59 defeat against the Chiba Jets at the Funabashi Arena. The Gilas Pilipinas mainstay was limited to nine points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals as they fell to a third consecutive defeat.

Justine Baltazar did not play in the Hiroshima Dragonflies' 65-59 win over Fighting Eagles Nagoya, their third win in a row that gave them a 5-2 win-loss record.

Also getting benched was veteran Jay Washington, who did not play in the Ryukyu Golden Kings' 71-69 win over the Akita Northern Happinets.