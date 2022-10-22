B.League: Heading, Nagasaki fall to Nishinomiya; Paras debuts

Jordan Heading of the Nagasaki Velca. (C) B.LEAGUE

Jordan Heading was held in check as the Nagasaki Velca fell to the Nishinomiya Storks, 100-95, in the second division of Japan's B.League on Saturday at the Nishinomiya Central Gymnasium.

Nagasaki had won four straight games heading into Saturday's contest but faltered down the stretch.

Heading was limited to 10 points as Nagasaki dropped to 5-2 in the 2022-23 season.

Meanwhile, Kobe Paras made his debut for Altiri Chiba in a 75-66 triumph over the Kagawa Five Arrows, also on Saturday.

Paras did not play in their first six games and managed just 12 minutes in his debut but still contributed nine points, two assists, and a block.

Chiba extended its winning streak to three games and improved to 5-2.

Roosevelt Adamson had 10 points and seven rebounds in a losing effort for Kagawa, which dropped to 1-6 after suffering a sixth straight defeat.

Another Filipino import, Greg Slaughter, had 10 points and six rebounds to help the Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka defeat the Fukushima Firebonds, 92-71.