From the PBA Facebook page

One huge factor for Talk 'N Text's Game 2 win over Magnolia was their impressive three-point shooting in the first half.

The Texters knocked down 10 of their 15 attempts from beyond the rainbow area that ensured them a 40-27 lead in the first quarter.

They completed 13 triples by the end of the first half, giving them a 66-49 halftime advantage against the Hotshots.

Coach Chot Reyes attributed their output to his players' selflessness.

"Execution and selflessness. It's the willingness of our players to make the extra pass and find the open guy," he said following their 105-93 Game 2 win over Magnolia that gave them a 2-0 series lead in the PBA Philippine Cup finals.

"We always say our offensive ball has energy, so if they're willing to share it and move, we find the open men."

PBA statistician Fidel Mangonon said the 13 triples TNT made in the first half was a league finals record. The record was previously held by San Miguel which shot 11 treys in Game 2 of the 2019 Commissioner's Cup and Game 4 of the 2017 Philippine Cup.

But Reyes admitted they can not rely on three pointers alone as Magnolia was expected to make adjustments.

"We talked about it at halftime, we know it's not going to last. In the end were still going to need to defend them to win the game," he said.

They did just that, holding the Hotshots to just 14 points in the final period to prevent Magnolia from mounting a serious fightback.

When asked if they held an advantage over the Hotshots' injury-depleted lineup, Reyes said his wards had to play injured too.

One example, is Kelly Williams who played sparingly in Game 2 after suffering a back injury that immobilized him in Game 1.

Magnolia also has injured players in Paul Lee (shoulder injury) and Ian Sangalang (back spasms).

"It's both teams, I don't think you get into the finals injury-free," said Reyes.

"They have our injuries, we have our injuries. In the finals you come out and play your best."