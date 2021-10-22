PBA Philippine Cup: TNT takes 2-0 series lead vs Magnolia

Talk N' Text again overpowered Magnolia in Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead in the PBA Philippine Cup best-of-seven finals Friday night at the Don Honorio Ventura State University in Bacolor, Pampanga.

The Tropang GIGA dominated the battle-weary Hotshots, whose lineup is saddled with injuries.

Prized rookie Mikey Williams led the way for the Texters with 28 points, spiked by five treys, to go with his nine rebounds and six assists.

Four other Texters churned out double-digit efforts and made sure to prevent the Hotshots from completing any fightback.

Jayson Castro came off the bench with 16 points, while Brian Heruela and Troy Rosario had 11 markers each. Ryan Reyes scored 10 points.

Almost just like in Game 1, Williams and Castro came out aggressive in the first half where TNT led by as much as 21 points against the hardluck Hotshots.

Paul Lee, who is playing with a bad shoulder, has been having a hard time connecting from the three-point area, while Ian Sangalang is playing hurt, too, with back spasms.

Magnolia mounted a 9-0 run capped by Jio Jalalon's triple that cut the deficit to 86-79 going to the fourth quarter.

Another rally by Magnolia brought TNT's lead down to four points, 90-83, midway in the fourth but Williams knocked down a triple and sank a driving layup to raise the Texters' advantage, 95-86.

Sangalang, who finished with 25 points, tried to will his team back to the game, but TNT was always one step ahead.

TNT will again meet Magnolia in Game 3 on Sunday.