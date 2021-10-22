Photo from the PBA website

Talk 'N Text's Mikey Williams again made a strong case for the Best Player of the Conference award with another solid performance in Game 2 of the PBA Philippine Cup finals.

The prized rookie poured in 28 points, draining five from the three point area to go with nine rebounds, and six assists as he powered the Texters to a 105-93 Game 2 victory over Magnolia.

In Game 1, he scored 21 points.

But Williams said he could not have done it without his teammates.

"I commend all the guys, they're great people to learn from. They've been in this situation before and they're telling me to stay aggressive. And just glad to pull off the win," he said after their win.

"We're on Game 3 and that's we're going to focus on."

Mark Barroca and Jio Jalalon took turns on guarding Williams, but the fourth overall pick in the PBA Season 46 Rookie Draft fought on and still managed to deliver big numbers in 47 minutes of action.

"I know it's going to be a challenge. But my teammates and my coaches told me 'just expect it.' It's something we put a game plan for but the tip finally happened we just made adjustments," he said.

"I figured if I keep my composure and play my game out there I'll be fine."

Coach Chot Reyes said agreed with Williams regarding the team effort.

He said Williams' teammates were able to space the floor out, allowing the rookie to make his shots.

"We expected the team to come in and play well, the teammates delivering the ball, setting up screens giving him space and then also playing defense," said Reyes.

"When you have everyone doing their jobs, playing their role, that allow guys like Mikey to take advantage with their talent."