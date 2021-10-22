MANILA - Smart Omega ran riot to start the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League playoffs, sending first-seeded team Blacklist International to the lower bracket of the MPL Season 8 playoffs with a 3-1 victory.

This was familiar territory for Omega, as they were able to unleash upset after upset wins against Aura PH and Bren Esports in Season 7's playoffs, when they were still with Execration.

In a post-match interview, head coach Jomie "Pakbet" Abalos bared the secret to their playoff form.

"Nung regular season, parang lahat ng mali namin tinangal namin. 'Yung mga shot call namin, comms namin, lalo na yung chemistry namin lalo naming binago pagkakamali namin," Abalos said.

After struggling mid-season in Season 8, they made some changes in their lineup, placing Dean Christian "Raizen" Sumagui as their mainstay jungler and having to adjust their team chemistry further.

Pakbet said their chemistry developed leading into the playoffs.

"Yung chemistry namin... hindi kami naglalaban nang sabay-sabay. Alam namin kung kailan papasok at alam namin kung kailan lalaban," Pakbet said.

Omega will next face Onic PH to determine the first team entering the Grand Finals.