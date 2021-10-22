Creamline 1's Jaron Requinton and Ranran Abdilla. Handout photo



All three Creamline men's teams stood out unbeaten on Friday's opener of the Beach Volleyball Republic on Tour first leg in Sta. Ana, Cagayan.

Creamline 1's Jaron Requinton and Ranran Abdilla displayed superiority by defeating Army-FSD Makati 2's Joel Villonson and Josh Barrica, 21-16, 21-14 for a winning start in Pool A.

Creamline 2's Krung Arbasto and Jude Garcia held off Negros Occidental Beach Volleyball Club's Deanne Neil De Pedro and Ehljay Ronquillo, 21-16, 21-16, and crushed DeliRush 1's Evan Laraya and Julius Sioson, 21-9, 21-5, for a 2-0 card in Pool B.

Requinton and Garcia, bronze medalists in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, were part of the Philippine team which took part in last June's AVC Continental Cup along with Arbasto.

Meanwhile, Pemie Bagalay and Jeffer Guerrero completed Creamline's perfect run on Day 1, as the club's third team outlasted Joven Camaganakan and Rhenze Hu of DeliRush 2, 21-9, 18-21, 15-13, in Pool A.

Erstwhile collegiate rivals KR Guzman and Jeremiah Barrica shone, as EVI Construction topped Army-FSD Makati 2, 21-17, 21-15, and DeliRush 2, 21-11 21-9, for its second straight win in Pool A.

PLDT went perfect in two Pool B matches, as Efraem Dimaculangan and Rancel Varga prevailed over DeliRush 1's Evan Laraya and Julius Sioson, 21-9, 21-9, and then swept Tuguegarao’s James Pecaña and AJ Pareja, 21-19, 21-12.

Tuguegarao, which earlier beat Army-FSD Makati 1's Randy Fallorina and Jason Uy, 22-20, 21-15, holds a 1-1 card in a tie with Negros Occidental Beach Volleyball Club. De Pedro and Ronquillo scored a 21-16, 21-17 win over Fallorina and Uy.

