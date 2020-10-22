PBA: Jayson Castro day-to-day for TNT with calf tightness

TNT's Jayson Castro did not play against Blackwater. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- All-PBA guard Jayson Castro missed TNT's game against Blackwater Elite on Thursday, and will remain day-to-day for Tropang Giga after experiencing tightness in his right calf.

The Tropang Giga barely missed his presence as they rolled to a 109-96 demolition of Blackwater, with five players scoring in double-digits. TNT improved to 5-0, moving to the top spot of the PBA Philippine Cup standings.

Head coach Bong Ravena later explained that they did not want to risk playing Castro, who experienced the calf tightness during warm-ups.

"Tight kasi 'yung right calf niya eh," said Ravena. "Hindi namin pwedeng i-risk eh. Like, it happened to us before with Roger (Pogoy), na naglaro pa. But itong kay Jayson, ayaw na namin mangyari ulit."

"We'd rather let him rest, because next week, we have three straight games eh, every other day games," he added.

TNT plays NorthPort on Monday, NLEX on Thursday, and Meralco on Saturday next week.

Without Castro, TNT got big games from Pogoy (20 points), Ray Parks (18 points) and Simon Enciso (16 points).

"Ganyan talaga kami, 'pag may ma-injured, dapat talaga mag-step up 'yung ibang players. So 'yun nag-step up naman sila Almond Vosotros, so ayun nagtulong-tulong kami," said Pogoy, who earned Best Player honors for the second straight game with his performance.

Castro, 34, was averaging 16.0 points, 5.5 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game for TNT before sitting out against Blackwater.