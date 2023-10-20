WATCH: Pacquiao returns to boxing training

Always work hard. Never stop giving 💯 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/LegeHVmbsV — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) October 18, 2023

Manny Pacquiao enjoyed a recent mitts session, apparently getting back shape again for "an important match."

Pacquiao posted a video of his boxing session on his social media accounts wherein he was shown doing boxing training.

“Always work hard. Never stop giving 100%,” said the former eight-division champion in his caption.

However, it is not clear if the 44-year-old is preparing for the 2024 Paris Olympics or his supposed exhibition bout with Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek.

He earlier agreed to face Buakaw in “The Match of Legends” in the early part of 2014.

Pacquiao also voiced out his desire to fulfill his wish of competing in the Olympic Games.

The Philippine Olympic Committee has already relayed his request to the International Olympic Committee, that he be allowed to compete in Paris despite his age through the universality route.