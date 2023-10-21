UAAP: La Salle women clobber UE for second win

La Salle's Lee Sario in action against UE. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- De La Salle University closed the first round of the UAAP Season 86 women's basketball tournament with a big 80-62 rout of the University of the East, Saturday at the Adamson University Gym.

The Lady Archers snapped a two-game skid and elevated their record to 2-5 -- good for a share of seventh place with Far Eastern University.

"That's the first thing we wanted to do — to end the first round on a high note and gain some momentum heading into the second round," said La Salle coach Cholo Villanueva.

"But what happened with us is that the players just found ways to make impact-winning plays. That's why we were able to win the game."

Dianne Pedregosa, Minslie Paule, and Paulina Anastacio gave the Lady Warriors some hope as they got within five points, 45-40, with over three minutes left in the third quarter after trailing by as much as 16 points.

But Arabel Bacierto, Betts Binaohan, and Lee Sario set things right for the Lady Archers, who regained a 55-45 cushion heading into the final period. Luisa San Juan, Sario, and Luisa Dela Paz then provided the finishing kick by linking up to give La Salle an 18-point lead with 19.4 ticks remaining in the game.

Sario led the Lady Archers with 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and one steal while Dela Paz contributed 14 points, four rebounds, and three assists.

Bernice Paraiso had 12 points and five rebounds while San Juan managed to put up 11 points, six rebounds, three assists, and one steal for La Salle.

La Salle and UE had 25 turnovers each but the Lady Archers capitalized by scoring 18 turnover points to the Lady Warriors' nine. The Lady Archers' bench players also provided 41 points while the Lady Warriors could only muster 20 in the same category.

In the third quarter, a small altercation occurred between La Salle's San Juan and UE's Arabela Dela Rosa with 3:30 to go in the period. San Juan was given an unsportsmanlike foul for her part in the incident.

"Part of growing up as a team is making mistakes," said Villanueva. "We just need to look at the film and see how we could correct those mistakes. It's a given that (since we're) a young team, we're really gonna make mistakes. It's a matter of how we're going to be adjusting to the next play."

It was another sorry outing for the Lady Warriors who ended the round winless while suffering their 30th straight defeat. UE last tasted victory on September 21, 2019 — a 68-66 win against University of the Philippines at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

On the other hand, Paule led UE with 17 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and two steals followed by Pedregosa's 15 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block.

The Scores:

DLSU 80 - Sario 15, Dela Paz 14, Paraiso 12, San Juan 11, Bacierto 10, Binaohan 6, Mendoza 6, Dalisay 4, Delos Reyes 2, Bojang 0, Sunga 0, Salado 0.

UE 62 - Paule 17, Pedregosa 15, Anastacio 6, Burgos 6, Dela Rosa 6, Delig 5, Lorena 4, Ruiz 2, Ronquillo 1, Kone 0, Yanez 0.

Quarterscores: 15-14, 38-27, 55-45, 80-62.

