UAAP: Joson shines as Ateneo ends UP's unbeaten start

Ateneo's Jhaz Joson (15) in action against UP. UAAP Media.

MANILA (UPDATED) -- The Ateneo Blue Eagles put an end to the University of the Philippines' unbeaten start in the UAAP Season 86 women's basketball tournament on Saturday.

Behind a big game from veteran guard Jhazmin Joson, the Blue Eagles came away with an 85-76 triumph, handing the Fighting Maroons their first defeat after six straight wins to open their campaign.

Joson, a member of last season's Mythical Team, made eight of 12 attempts from long distance to finish with 29 points on top of her four assists and two rebounds, though she also committed six turnovers.

Junize Calago was superb, adding a 24-point, 12-rebound double-double. Last season's Rookie of the Year Kacey dela Rosa was limited to 21 minutes due to foul trouble, but still put up 11 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks.

Dela Rosa also assisted on a crucial bucket by Sarah Makanjuola in the final minute that kept Ateneo in control after UP came within six points, 82-76.

“It’s a breakthrough win for us,” said Blue Eagles head coach LA Mumar. “Alam naman natin na UP was undefeated but we had the mentality that we really believed that we can beat any team. We’re starting to mature so hopefully this is a sign of better things to come.”

Favour Onoh had a 16-point, 18-rebound double-double in the loss for UP. Achrissa Maw led the Maroons with 17 points.

Rookie guard Louna Ozar fouled out with 7:40 to play but UP managed to stay in the hunt as Onoh, Maw, and Kaye Pesquera cut the deficit to just 77-71 with 4:48 left in the payoff period.

Joson then nailed two crucial three-pointers while Junize Calago and Sarah Makanjuola linked up to put up a nine-point barrier with less than three minutes remaining, which UP failed to recover from.

Ateneo ends the first round with a 5-2 win-loss record, tied with University of Santo Tomas for a share of third place. UP is tied with defending champion National University for the first and second spots.

The Scores:

Ateneo (85) - Joson 29, Calago 24, Dela Rosa 11, Villacruz 10, Makanjuola 7, Cancio 4, Gastador 0, Solis 0, Angala 0, Nieves 0, Eufemiano 0.

UP (76) - Maw 17, Onoh 16, Pesquera 15, Bariquit 8, Vingno 6, Domingo 5, Ozar 3, Tapawan 3, Sanchez 3, Lozada 0, Godez 0.

Quarterscores: 26-15, 46-45, 68-63, 85-76.