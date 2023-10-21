UST guard Eka Soriano. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Kent Pastrana and Eka Soriano led the way as University of Santo Tomas overpowered Far Eastern University, 82-66, to close out the first round of the UAAP Season 86 women's basketball tournament at the Adamson University Gym on Saturday.

Pastrana, the Season 82 Rookie of the Year, scored 17 of her 28 points in the second quarter while adding six steals, five rebounds, and three steals. Her 28 points tied her career-high outing which she set last October 4 against the Adamson Lady Falcons.

Meanwhile, reigning MVP Soriano had her best performance of the season with 17 points built on four three-pointers, 11 assists, five rebounds, one steal, and one block.

"Actually, Eka was doing this through the last season," said UST head coach Haydee Ong. "Talagang parating double-double siya. Now, Kent is here to help us dun sa scoring cudgels ng last season. But more pa; we need more for this season round."

The Growling Tigresses ended the first round with a 5-2 record, which put them in third place in the standings.

Tantoy Ferrer, Pastrana, Briggette Santos, and Soriano's back-to-back threes widened the Growling Tigresses' separation away from the Lady Tamaraws to as much as 71-56 with 4:46 remaining in the game.

Queenie Aquino's threes and Josee Kaputu's basket trimmed the deficit to just 64-71 for FEU with less than four minutes left in the game, but they ran out of time to complete the comeback. They had no answer for a late flurry anchored by Tacky Tacatac, Ferrer, Apple Maglupay, and Soriano, who pushed UST back ahead, 82-64, with just 28.4 seconds left.

"It's a total team effort," said Ong. "We ended the first round on a high note today versus FEU. Hopefully, we could do it sa second round."

The Growling Tigresses forced the Lady Tamaraws to commit 30 turnovers, which gave the former 28 points.

Meanwhile, Congolese center Kaputu led the Lady Tamaraws with 22 points and nine rebounds while Aquino produced 18 points, four rebounds, and three assists.

Shane Salvani also contributed seven points, eight rebounds, and seven assists for the Lady Tamaraws.

This was the Lady Tamaraws' fourth successive loss with an average losing margin of 12.0 points. They remained in sixth place with a 2-5 record.

The Scores:

UST 82 - Pastrana 28, Soriano 17, Ferrer 11, Tacatac 8, Santos 5, Danganan 5, Maglupay 4, Ambos 2, Bron 2, Dionisio 0, Serrano 0, Villasin 0, Ly 0.

FEU 66 - Kaputu 22, Aquino 18, Salvani 7, Delos Santos 7, Maguiat 6, Ong 2, Nagma 2, Pasilang 2, Del Prado 0, Dela Torre 0, Cabahug 0.

Quarterscores: 15-17, 41-36, 56-48, 82-66.

