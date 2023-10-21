Watch more News on iWantTFC

Filipino-Salvadorian football sensation Caleb Sanchez has led the St. John Bosco Braves to their biggest win of the season, and has put them in the top spot.

On Oct. 13, they upset the unanimous Number 1 ranked Mater Dei with a 28-0 victory, and have now taken over the coveted top spot.

The Braves also jumped to third place on the MaxPreps and SBLive rankings.

"It's a huge win for us," said Sanchez, the Braves' quarterback. "We'll see them again but we'll enjoy this win for now. We’ll see them in the future, we're not done yet."

Sanchez efficiently led the team on four successful touchdown drives.

He threw for a total of 112 yards, had one touchdown, and also initiated a trick play that led to another score.

The 18-year-old finished the game with no turnovers, as UCLA-bound running back Cameron Jones dominated the rushing game and as the defense slowed down the heavily favored Mater Dei offense.

Sanchez owed the victory to their team's game plan.

"Coach had us right, our defense came up huge," he said. "Obviously, it was our game plan. We executed that really well and I think that’s what got us the win."

The quarterback celebrated the victory with his family after the game. The high school senior was also greeted by fans.

"I’m so humbled," said Sanchez. "I’m not used to this at all. I give all glory to Jesus Christ."

With posters, flags, and towels, flying throughout the crowd, the hype has been been growing for Sanchez.

Now with a big win under his belt, more colleges are continuing to reach out to the Fil-Salvadorian.

Fordham University became the second Division 1 college to offer him a scholarship.