The De La Salle Green Archers in their game against the UE Red Warriors. UAAP Media.

MANILA — De La Salle University concluded the first round of the UAAP Season 86 Men’s Basketball Tournament a game above .500.

After suffering defeats against Ateneo de Manila University, National University, and University of the Philippines, the Green Archers have still managed to come out as one of the top four teams in the league.

And while things could have been better for them, head coach Topex Robinson bared that they are still in a good position to realize their goals.

“[It’s about] the way we bounce back from difficult times. When we lost against Ateneo, we went back to back, when we lost to NU and UP, this [win] is what happened,” he said during post-game.

“Those two losses against NU and UP really hurt, [but] we just keep on encouraging each other and tell ourselves that we’d rather be in this situation and that we’re gonna be better.”

The former Phoenix Fuel Masters mentor explained that these defeats will help shape them and reach their peak as the second round approaches, and it will also aid for most of their games during the summer were dominant victories across different leagues.

“During the preseason we didn’t really have these kinds of games. Majority of our wins during the preseason were blown-out wins, and sabi nga namin, if ever we’re gonna have those experiences it’d rather be in the first round which we’ll carry on in the second round.”

Still, Robinson acknowledges that it would not be easy to translate these experiences into wins come the second half of the season.

“It’s gonna be hard. We took away ‘easy’ from our vocabulary. As long as we trust each other and believe in each other’s abilities.”