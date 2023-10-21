La Salle big man Kevin Quiambao was a rebound shy of a triple-double against the UE Red Warriors. UAAP Media.

MANILA — Kevin Quiambao played a huge role in De La Salle University’s comeback win against University of the East.

The 6-foot-7 do-it-all forward was a board away from a triple-double as he put up 17 points, 12 assists, nine rebounds, a steal, and a block.

For head coach Topex Robinson, his performance was proof of the toughness of Quiambao.

“Actually, Kevin came here in this game with so much emotion because it’s his lolo’s death anniversary,” Robinson revealed during post-game.

“He was even contemplating missing this game. He grew up with his grandparents. He said before the game: ‘Coach ikaw na bahala sa akin. I’m not really okay.’ It’s really something na attached sa kanya.”

Still, Quiambao showed composure especially in their second-half comeback as he put up six of his boards and 11 of his dimes in the final 20 minutes of action.

“Kevin just delivered for us. Majority of them, and Raven [Cortez] and Kevin really played well together,” Robinson said.

“That’s just a testament of how Kevin has really evolved to the player that he is right now.”

“He really is a competitor in and out of the game.”