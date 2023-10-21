Photo by Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – After months of speculations and several denials, basketball player Ricci Rivero has confirmed his relationship with beauty queen-turned politician Leren Bautista.

On Instagram, Rivero posted a snap of Bautista and one while holding her hand inside a car, while describing the beauty queen as a “real queen.”

He, then, said that he is blessed to find the right one for him amid all the criticisms he is facing after his controversial breakup with Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes.

“With all the wrongs hounding me, I’m blessed to have found the right one. Allow me to shield you from things you don’t deserve,” he wrote in the caption.

Rivero went on to say that they won’t hide their relationship anymore because there is nothing to be ashamed of.

“Hindi tayo magtatago dahil walang dapat ikahiya. Walang nang agaw at walang inagaw. Walang bibitaw dahil masaya tayong magka hawak kamay,” he continued.

The former UP standout also shared that he loves seeing Bautista’s care for the people everyday despite the continuous bashing she receives since being associated with him.

“I love seeing how you genuinely continue to help and care for people everyday despite others trying to ruin your reputation. Rest assured I will be with you in inspiring people to always be better. Thank you for being so selfless and simple,” Rivero added.

Rivero also promised the he will never live a life manipulated by someone’s fantasy: “This is our story, hindi dapat iba ang mag kwento ng storya nating dalawa.”

The two have been spotted repeatedly on many occasions, including during the UP Fighting Maroons’ game last Wednesday.

