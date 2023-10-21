Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The Petro Gazz Angels showed little mercy to Gerflor as they rode on a 25-4 second set crushing of the Defenders en route to a sweep in Batangas Saturday.

Petro Gazz registered a dominant 25-11, 25-4, 25-23, victory over Gerflor in the 2023 PVL Second All-Filipino Conference at the Batangas City Sports Center to capture their second win in an emphatic fashion.

Everything appeared to have worked with the Angels as they produced balanced-scoring performance bench players Nicole Tiamzon and Marian Buitre leading the team with eight points apiece.

All 15 players of Petro Gazz earned their minutes inside the court in the convincing win that handed hapless Gerflor its second straight loss of the conference.

The Angels were almost invincible in the second frame as they only allowed their opponent to score just four points – the lowest since the three-point production of Balipure in 2021.

“I think I’ll give credit to the girls kasi nakita natin yung sipag at tiyaga nila sa loob na even though we had long rallies in that set, we were able to get great points. Happy rin ako kasi maganda yung sinerve namin, kaya medyo nahirapan yung Gerflor na makapag-counter sa amin,” head coach Timmy Sto. Tomas said.

Mary Grace Berte and Bien Juanillo were the only scorers of Gerflor in the second set with one attack each while getting two bonus points from Petro Gazz’s errors.

In the third, the Angels remained in control of the game as they widened their 13-10 gap to 17-1 after a combination hit by Dzi Gervacio.

But the Defenders slowly crawled back in the match as they unleashed a 9-4 run down the stretch of the third to equalize the tally at 22-all – capped by back-to-back hits of Danika Gendrauli.

Buitre prevented Gerflor from stealing the lead when she unloaded a crosscourt spike, 23-22, followed by another attack of Tiamzon.

Buitre’s serve, however, went outside, giving the Defenders a little hope to extend the game but a crosscourt spike again by Tiamzon ended the match.

No Gerflor player scored in double digits with Berte pacing the squad with just six points. Their setter Sarah Gonzales only produced one excellent set in the entire match.