Darry Bernardo and Angela Otom. Photo from Bernardo's Facebook page/Handout

Not only are they making their debut in the 4th Hangzhou Asian Para Games, national para chess player Darry Bernardo and swimmer Angel Mae Otom were also picked as the country’s flag-bearers at the opening ceremony at the Hangzhou Olympic Stadium in China on Sunday.

Bernardo and Otom were among the standouts of the national team with six and four golds, respectively, in the last 11th Cambodia ASEAN Para Games and will be at the head of Philippine contingent of 46 athletes and officials during the colorful inaugural rites starting at 7:30 p.m. at the sprawling 80,000-seat arena.

“Hindi ko akalain na isa ako sa mapili na maging flag bearer. Masayang-masaya po ako at malaking karangalan po ito sa akin,” said the limbless 20-year-old pride of Olongapo City, Zambales of the honor bestowed upon her.

The PH squad will be wearing their bright red-white-and-blue New Balance track suits supplied by the Philippine Sports Commission during the parade of nations of the festive opening show in the fourth edition of the sportsfest where “Hearts Meet, Dreams Shine.”

Philippine Paralympic Committee Mike Barredo and PSC Commissioners Walter Torres and Ed Hayco, who arrived Saturday, will be among those in the VIP box as the delegation that includes national chef de mission Ral Rosario, deputy Millet Bonoan and PPC secretary general Goody Custodio passes by.

Among those also joining them are athletic thrower Cendy Asusano, a Cambodia ASEAN Para Games gold medalists, and blind judokas Carlito Agustin and Deterson Omas, who bagged a bronze each in the same regional meet held in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh last June.

The Filipino para campaigners are aiming to surpass the country’s tally of 10 gold, 8 silver and 11 bronze medals during the 2018 edition of the continental sports showcase held in Jakarta, Indonesia.

They are also extra motivated to do well since the 4th Asian Para Games for some sports such as athletics, archery, swimming, powerlifting and taekwondo serves as a qualifying competition for the Paris Paralympic Games next year.