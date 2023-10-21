NCAA: Mapua holds off Perpetual for 5th straight win

MANILA -- Mapua University ended the first round of the NCAA Season 99 tournament on a winning note, escaping with a slim 62-61 triumph over Perpetual Help on Saturday at the FilOil EcoOil Arena in San Juan.

Clint Escamis had a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double and Marc Cuenco scored 13 points as the Cardinals stretched their winning streak to five games and improved to 8-1 on the season. They are the top team in the league after the first round.

It was a defensive grind in the fourth quarter with Paolo Hernandez giving Mapua a 62-59 advantage off a layup with three minutes to play. A John Abis jumper made it a one-point game with 2:36 left, but it turned out to be the last field goal of the contest.

The Altas blew a chance to take the lead with 33 seconds to go, when Jelo Razon misfired on a midrange jumper and Abis mistimed a tip-in, with Escamis coming down with the rebound. On the other end, Hernandez missed a potential dagger triple, giving the Altas one last chance to snatch the victory.

But Art Roque was off the mark in his attempt at a corner three-pointer, and Escamis grabbed his 11th board of the contest to seal the Cardinals' triumph.

Abis finished with 15 points, six rebounds, and three assists in the loss, while Mark Omega grabbed 10 boards on top of his eight points. Razon was held to four points on 2-of-9 shooting.

The Altas finished the first round with a 3-6 win-loss slate.

The scores:

Mapua 62- Cuenco 13, Recto 12, Escamis 10, Hernandez 8, Bonifacio 8, Dalisay 5, Soriano 4, Asuncion 2, Rosillo 0, Igliane 0, Fornis 0

UPHSD 61- Abis 15, Pagaran 15, Omega 8, Nitura 6, Roque 5, Nunez 5, Razon 4, Ferreras 3, Orgo 0, Barcuma 0, Gelsano 0

Quarterscores: 17-16; 33-35; 49-49; 62-61