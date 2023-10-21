NCAA: Heavy Bombers add to Chiefs' woes

MANILA -- Jose Rizal University rode a hot start all the way to an 88-72 victory over Arellano University in the NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament on Saturday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Heavy Bombers never trailed and led by as much as 25 points in the contest. It was Arellano's fourth straight loss, giving them a 1-8 record to end the first round.

Meanwhile, JRU racked up a second straight win for a 6-3 slate that keeps them in the hunt for a place in the Final 4.

Marwin Dionisio torched the Chiefs for 21 points on a crisp 9-of-11 shooting clip, while Agem Miranda and Shawn Argente each had 15 points. Miranda also had seven dimes and five boards in an all-around performance.

The Heavy Bombers raced to a 33-18 advantage after the opening period, and the Chiefs were unable to make up the difference. JRU got 55 points from their bench and limited Arellano to just 1-of-17 shooting from long range.

Danielle Mallari had 15 points and seven boards, while Jade Talampas added 14 for the struggling Chiefs.