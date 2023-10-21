NBA: Warriors great Iguodala announces retirement

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (C) greets Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (R) after Houston Rockets time-out during the second half of the NBA game at Chase Center in San Francisco, California, USA, December 3, 2022. John G. Mabanglo, EPA-EFE/File.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala announced his retirement from basketball on Friday, bringing the curtain down on a near two-decade NBA career that included four championship rings.

Iguodala, 39, announced his decision to retire in an interview with the ESPN-owned Andscape website, stating that he wanted to spend more time with his family.

"It's just the right time," Iguodala was quoted by Andscape as saying. "Time started to get limited for me and I didn't want to put anything in the back seat.

"I didn't want to have to try to delegate time anymore. Especially with on the court, off the court with family. A lot.

"You want to play at a high level. But then family is a lot. My son is 16 and then two girls. So, I'm looking forward to seeing them grow up in those important years."

Iguodala was a member of four NBA Finals-winning Warriors teams in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022.

The Warriors saluted Iguodala following his retirement announcement, with team owner Joe Lacob saying the team planned to retire his No.9 jersey.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr meanwhile hailed Iguodala as "an absolute winner."

"Congratulations to Andre on concluding a spectacular Hall of Fame career," Kerr said in a statement.

"He was one of the most unique players I have ever been around, combining incredible instincts at both ends with elite athleticism and IQ.

"Just an absolute winner. I was lucky to coach him."

Iguodala is best known for his series-changing contribution to the 2015 NBA Finals, when he was brought into the starting line-up in game four with the Warriors trailing the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers 2-1.

He scored 22 points in a 103-82 victory that levelled the series.

The Warriors went on to win the series 4-2, with Iguodala named NBA Finals Most Valuable Player -- the first time a player has won the accolade without starting in all games of the finals.

Iguodala's NBA career began in 2004, when he was chosen with the ninth overall pick in the draft by the Philadelphia 76ers.

He left the Sixers in 2012 to play in Denver for a season before joining Golden State in 2013, where he remained for six years.

He joined Miami in 2020 for a single season before returning to Golden State in 2021, where he earned his fourth NBA championship in 2022.

Iguodala, who averaged 11.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 1,231 games, also won a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics as part of a powerful USA team.

