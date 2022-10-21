Where to watch FIFA Women’s World Cup draw

Photo from Philippine Football Federation



MANILA – The much-anticipated 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup draw, which includes the Philippines, is set to take place on October 22, Saturday at the Aotea Centre in Auckland, New Zealand.

Football fans can catch the draw live on Tap Sports, Premier Football, Premier Sports, TapGo TV streaming application, and Premier Sports 2 on SkyCable and Cignal at 2:30 p.m.

Two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion Carli Lloyd and CNN sports anchor Amanda Davies will lead the star-studded lineup of football luminaries who will participate in the draw.



Other draw assistants include former Football Fern Maia Jackman, former Matilda Julie Dolan, former England international and current television pundit Ian Wright, FIFA 2002 World Cup champion Gilberto Silva, former American internationalist Alexei Lalas, and former Cameroon star Geremi.

“Given the expanded format of the Women’s World Cup in 2023, there is going to be even more excitement globally when the eyes of the football world focus on Auckland this Saturday,” said Lloyd.

“With new nations participating in the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time, I am excited to play a part in a draw that will bring smiles to every corner of the globe.”



A total of 32 teams will be drawn into eight groups of four following the draw.

Prior to the draw, all teams were allocated into pots based on their FIFA ranking as of October 13.



Pot 1 is reserved for hosts Australia and New Zealand and the six highest-ranked nations. Pots 2 to 3 are based on descending rankings with three placeholder spots placed in Pot 4 to represent the teams hoping to qualify via the playoffs.

The Philippines was placed in Pot 4 along with Nigeria, South Africa, Morocco, Zambia, and three playoff winners that have yet to be determined.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be held from July 20 to August 20 and will be televised by the same platforms who will air the draw.

Having qualified following a semifinal finish in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in India early this year, the Filipinas are one of five debutantes in the most prestigious women’s football tournament.

“It’s a really exciting time for Philippine football as we will finally determine which teams we will be facing in our first FIFA Women’s World Cup appearance,” said PFF president Mariano “Nonong” Araneta.

“To be part of the tournament is already a tremendous honor for the country, but we also have to dream big and come up with a good showing,” he added.

PFF general secretary Atty. Edwin Gastanes said the draw will help the federation plot the remaining months in preparing the team for the World Cup.

“We will definitely pull out all the stops to ensure that the team will go into the World Cup as prepared as possible,” Gastanes said.

PWNT team manager Jefferson Cheng and head coach Alen Stajcic will be in attendance for the draw that will be graced by FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

