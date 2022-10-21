V-League: UST survives Arellano in 5-set marathon

Photo from V-League Media Bureau

MANILA – The University of Santo Tomas (UST) needed five full sets to score its debut win in the 2022 V-League Men’s Collegiate Challenge at Paco Arena Friday.

The Tiger Spikers narrowly escaped Arellano University, 25-19, 19-25, 21-25, 25-22, 15-13, to take their first victory in Pool A.

Meanwhile, Arellano slid further to the bottom of the standings with its second straight defeat, 0-2.

Alche Gupiteo led UST with 17 points, 16 of which were attacks, while Rey dela Vega had 13 markers.

Down 1-2 in the game, UST maintained its composure in the fourth set to force a deciding fifth frame.

In the fifth, the Tiger Spikers carried the momentum from the previous set, dropping a 4-1 start, capped by a solid block against an Arellano spiker.

The Chiefs threatened to comeback as UST committed several errors, allowing Arellano to move just a point behind them, 7-8.

A costly error from the Chiefs’ setter gave the Tiger Spikers a little breather with a 10-7 gap. But Arellano answered back with a couple of points to trail, 9-10.

An off-the-block attack of Dela Vega ended the match, 15-13.

Carl Berdal and Christian dela Paz paced Arellano with 16 points apiece.