V-League: NU makes quick work of CSB to open campaign

MANILA – Powerhouse National University (NU) swept De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB) to open its campaign in the 2022 V-League Men’s Collegiate Challenge on a high note.

The Bulldogs bucked a hiccup in the third set to hack out a 25-15, 25-17, 25-20 convincing win over the Blazers in Pool A Friday.

After his wards cruised to victories in the first two sets, NU coach Dante Alinsunurin opted for new combinations which enabled the Blazers to equalize the match at 20 in the third.

But the newly-minted Spikers’ Turf champions reasserted their might, dropping a 5-0 closeout, capped by a Nico Almendras’ spike.

"Maganda naman 'yung performance namin, although nung third set nga medyo bumaba kasi nga nagpalit ako ng tao, kailangan kong masubukan 'yung ibang players. Pero bandang huli, nakuha pa rin namin," Alinsunurin said.

"Siguro kailangan namin pagtrabahuhan pa every game," he added.

Almendras took the scoring chores for the Bulldogs with 12 points, built on nine attacks, two aces, and a block. Rookie Michaelo Buddin added 10 markers aside from seven excellent receptions.

Georgie Guani, on the other hand, scored eight points on six attacks for CSB, which joined San Sebastian College at 0-2 in the standings.

