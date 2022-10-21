Camille Clarin's ability to lock stars down went on full display when NU pulled away and beat De La Salle on Wednesday, 93-72. UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – If one asked Camille Clarin how she'd hold up playing defense against the UAAP's best women's basketball players in the past, the National University Lady Bulldog would be the one to say how much that aspect of her game used to be a glaring weakness.

"When I started here in the UAAP, I was definitely one of the worst defenders. My feet were very slow," Clarin said.

That was before the 5-foot-9 forward became a Gilas Pilipinas women's national team mainstay, which exposed her to the highest level of competition both locally and internationally.

The constant scrimmages with the country's top players and games against top-notch opponents, Clarin said, would hone her defensive skills eventually and transform her into a multi-dimensional player.

"(Playing with the national team is) a huge difference. People say I look like a completely different player. If you have to guard Janine Pontejos and Afril Bernardino every single time, you’re going to have to step up eventually," she shared.

"You have people who will score on you relentlessly, no effort. As someone who is the younger player (on the national team), you take it as a challenge to step it up to their level."

In the past 18 months, the 21-year-old saw action for Gilas Pilipinas Women in the Hanoi Southeast Asian (SEA) Games where the Philippines won gold in the 5-on-5 event, the 2021 FIBA Women's Asia Cup in Jordan, and the 2022 FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup in Singapore.

Aside from being immersed to such a level of competition, the sophomore added that she was also determined to break a stereotype and lead by example for coach Aris Dimaunahan along the way.

"I think there’s a stigma that Fil-Ams, Fil-Canadians can’t play defense because the way that the game here is being played is completely different, so I take it as a challenge," the former Blair Academy, New Jersey high school player said. "I think on this team, NU’s identity is defense. As a leader, I have to put that on the court so that everyone else follows."

Clarin's ability to lock stars down went on full display when NU pulled away and beat De La Salle on Wednesday, 93-72 at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion.

The 5-foot-9 forward finished with 19 points, 7 assists, and 5 steals, backstopping Kristine Cayabyab's career-high 27 points which pushed NU to a 6-0 record and extend their streak to 102 games.

But more importantly, Clarin contained Lady Archers ace player Charmine Torres, who only had 12 points and shot 4/13 from the field. La Salle pulled within 28-29 at one point, but Clarin took it upon herself to faceguard Torres throughout the contest.

The result would be a 53-40 advantage for NU in the second half; Clarin's effort also forced Torres to commit 6 turnovers — something Dimaunahan fittingly recognized afterwards.

"Give credit to this girl for stepping up on the defensive side. In the second half, she, by her lonesome, took the responsibility of guarding Charmine Torres. We know for a fact that Torres is their driver. Everything comes from her. I give credit to Camille Clarin for her defensive prowess," Dimaunahan said of Clarin's outing.

"Good thing she did it. Her conditioning was also there. I asked her if she was exhausted but she said she was up to the challenge. That’s what leaders are made of. If you’re missing shots, there are many ways to contribute, and that’s what she did."

For Clarin, the win over La Salle was also a test of character, as the F. Jhocson-based squad was challenged well by its Taft counterparts early in the match. The lessons they will learn from the victory will be carried over to the succeeding games as they try to keep the dynasty intact.

"It was a gritty win. This was the first time that a team has stayed with us for about the entire first half. Other games, we’ve pulled away even though they’ve come back. This game was kind of tight, so it was exciting to see fluid stuff out there during the game. It was good to see that no matter what the situation is, we always come together and finish the job," she said.