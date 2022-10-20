San Miguel Beer hopes to rebound from a slow start this conference by deploying new import Devon Scott against Converge on Friday's PBA Commissioner's Cup at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

The Beermen, who will have to do without June Mar Fajardo in the next four weeks, are reeling with a 1-2 record.

Fajardo is out of commission due to a recent operation dealing with his laryngeal fracture.

Hence San Miguel brought in Scott to replace Diamond Stone and boost its playoff hopes sans their prized big man.

"Mawawala siya (Fajardo) for four weeks, he will miss five games, we don't know (exactly). But come playoffs, I think he'll be available. So the challenge for us is to get to the playoffs," said San Miguel coach Leo Austria.

The Beermen were off to a struggling start minus Fajardo, going down to a 113-87 beatdown by the Bay Area Dragons.

"Talagang na-feel namin. Iba ang impact ng pagkawala niya (Fajardo)," said Austria. "All our plays involve him. If he's not posting up, we use him as a screener, as a roller and once he gets the ball, our opponents double him and that's an opportunity for our shooters to have an open shot."

Austria hopes Scott will be able to provide everything they need as a defender and power player.

Converge's import in Quincy Miller is the first to give Scott a test.

As the league leader in scoring, Miller (35.8 points per game) has led the FiberXers to a 2-2 start, with victories over Terrafirma and Meralco and losses to Magnolia and Bay Area.