MANILA -- (UPDATED) Bay Area crushed a hapless Terrafirma side en route to a humiliating 130-76 beating in the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Friday at Philsports Arena.

Import Andrew Nicholson scored 37 points, including five triples, for the mighty Dragons. He also got 10 rebounds to give Bay Area its sixth win in seven games.

Qilong Zheng added 17 points and seven rebounds as Jianhua Song tallied 15 markers.

Bay Area's 54-point win is biggest win margin in a PBA game in the last 36 years, according to league statistician Fidel Mangonon.

Nicholson kicked off Bay Area's offensive assault in the first quarter, scoring 19 points for a 35-18 start.

He added 12 more points in the second quarter to give Bay Area a wide 67-37 halftime gap -- and they never looked back.

Juan Miguel Tiongson top-scored Terrafirma with 21 points, while Lester Prosper scored 18 markers for the skidding Dyip, which fell to their 22nd straight loss since last conference.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.

